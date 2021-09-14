AAP attacks Centre over ED notice to its leader

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Central government after the Enforcement Directorate summoned the party's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta for questioning in an alleged money-laundering case.



AAP leader Raghav Chadha asserted that the BJP was "rattled" by the thought of AAP entering the fray in key poll-bound states like UP, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Uttarakhand and had hence unleashed its "favourite agency" to allegedly harass them.

The AAP in a statement said that it was the policy of the BJP that when they are unable to electorally assassinate their opposition party, they character assassinate them.

"Not a single year since AAP was formed when the Centre hasn't sent a notice to us via Income Tax, Delhi Police, CBI or Election Commission," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said. He challenged the BJP to name even one of its politicians who have gotten a single ED notice in 7 years.

"The ED has become a political revenge seeking department under the BJP by filing fabricated cases against AAP motivated by malice," the AAP MLA said while adding that the ED office should be shifted from Lok Nayak Marg to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to be closer to the BJP headquarters as they are allegedly "a frontal organisation of BJP".

The AAP alleged that the BJP has become petrified after seeing the rise of AAP in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat.

"In a few months, it won't be surprising if the BJP appoints a President, General Secretary, Treasurer, Joint Secretary, Spokesman for their ED Wing. The ED has become a political revenge seeking department under the BJP," Chadha stated.

The AAP MLA said that the opposition is petrified of Arvind Kejriwal's rise and growing popularity and hence BJP and PM Narendra Modi have unleashed their agencies to destroy AAP.

He added that there has not been a single year since AAP was formed that the Centre hasn't sent a notice and said that the rule of law will win over vendetta politics. "In an unending quest to persecute the Aam Aadmi Party, Modi Government's favourite agency, the Enforcement Directorate, has dispatched a love letter to the AAP," Chadha said.

The AAP alleged that the ED has been working like a frontal organisation of the BJP or a wing of the party. "As the elections come closer and the opinion polls show Arvind Kejriwal's popularity growing and the graphs of AAP increasing and of BJP-Congress lowering. All these agencies are then pressed into service to seek political revenge and conduct character assassination," Chadha added.