AAP appoints Atishi as State in-charge of Goa

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday appointed MLA from Kalkaji assembly, Atishi, as the State in-charge of Goa, and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh as the State In-charge of Punjab. They will be responsible for spearheading the politics. The AAP aims to take the message of 'politics of work' in other states

nationally.

The plan is to provide the people of Goa and Punjab, the same facilities as the people of Delhi, like free education, medical, electricity-water, free home-delivery, free travel for women in buses, free pilgrimage to the elderly, pension to widows and elderly, highest compensation to farmers across the country, Rs. 1 crore to martyrs ' families, highest minimum

wages.