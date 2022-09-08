AAP alleges 'big scam' in BJP govt's nutrition scheme in Madhya Pradesh

new delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday filed a complaint with the CBI seeking a probe into alleged scam in implementation of a supplementary nutrition scheme in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.



Speaking to the media after filing complaint, AAP leaders demanded that Shivraj Singh Chouhan be dismissed as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister as the department which implemented the scheme comes under him.

A delegation of the AAP MLAs in Delhi visited the CBI headquarters and lodged the complaint. "Whenever we raise any issue of corruption, the BJP asks us if we have filed any complaint. So, today we have lodged a complaint seeking an impartial probe into the Madhya Pradesh nutrition scheme scam. Now, take action," AAP's Greater Kailash MLA and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak hoped that the CBI will start investigation into the alleged scam immediately. "We demand that Shivraj Singh Chouhan be dismissed as Chief Minister immediately," Pathak added.

Bharadwaj alleged that "a big scam" worth crores of rupees has taken place in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh in the implementation of a supplementary nutrition scheme and AAP MLAs will file a complaint with CBI seeking a probe.

The AAP spokesperson cited findings of the accountant general's audit report and hinted at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's involvement in it, saying the state women and child welfare department, which implemented the scheme, comes under him.

"It's a big scam to the tune of crores of rupees," Bharadwaj said. Bharadwaj said the Madhya Pradesh government's scheme having an outlay of Rs 2,500 crore pertained to providing "fortified food" to children in the age group of six months to three years.