'Aam Aadmi Clinics getting huge response'

chandigarh: The flagship programme of Punjab Government, Aam Aadmi Clinics has garnered enormous response across the state with a cumulative patient footfall of 1.82 lakh till date. SAS Nagar has secured first spot among districts to provide health care facilities to a maximum number of patients.

According to the data available here, total 25,990 patients have received treatment and 2,811 lab tests have been done till date in SAS Nagar, whereas Ludhiana district has attained the second spot among 23 districts with 21,384 patients and 2,343 clinical tests, while ,district Bathinda gained third position with the response from 16,889 patients and 2,243 clinical tests. In addition to this, the cumulative footfall of patients has touched 1,82,325 from August 15 to September 17, 2022 with total of 23,402 clinical tests across the state.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra informed that 75 such clinics have embarked on Independence Day, while 25 more clinics have started their operations later, which have been provided health care facilities to over 7,000 patients per day now.