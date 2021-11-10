AAI submits revised master plan

Shimla: In a positive development towards construction of the state's first green field airport, the Airports Authority of India has submitted the revised Master Plan .



This is a significant development, after the BJP's defeat in the bypoll. The greenfield airport proposed in Mandi — the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The airport is a pet project of Thakur ever since he came to power.

The revised master plan, as Chief Minister informed to the mediapersons here, also has details of the land required for the runway orientation.

Earlier Chief Minister also presided over the meeting regarding development of Mandi Airport in Shimla.

Thakur said that the state government has got LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey done through WAPCOS Ltd. for fixing the alignment of Runway as per the suggestions of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India. The survey was completed on 21st July this year and WAPCOS Ltd/M/s Geokno India Private Limited has submitted the LiDAR Survey Data to the Airports Authority of India.

The Chief Minister said as per the site clearance given by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Master Plan submitted earlier Runway of 2100 meters was planned with possible extension of 1050 meters on southern side. He said that as per the Aerial LiDAR survey and in accordance with the decision in the meeting with the Union Minister of Civil Aviation feasibility of Runway with a length of 3150 meters was explored. He said that based on the analysis revised layout has been worked out with an extended Runway length of 1050 meters on the northern side instead of the southern side.

Thakur said that with the major shift in the side the runway would be suitable for operation of AB-320 type of aircraft. He said that operation through this airport would be possible throughout the year with a night landing facility with provision of CAT-I lighting system.

The Chief Minister said the state government would also contemplate forming a Joint Venture Company between the Government of Himachal Pradesh and Airports Authority of India for developing this ambitious project. He

said that this project would not only provide better air connectivity to the State and give a boost to the tourism industry in the State but would also be important from a strategic point of view.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government would take up the matter with the Union Government for funding of this project, keeping in view its strategic importance. He said that the 15th Finance Commission has also recommended Rs 1,000 crore for this mega project.