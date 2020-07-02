A free Tibet would result in more secure India, says Tibetan activist

Darjeeling: Tibetan community feels that other than Tibetans, the greatest beneficiary of a free Tibet would be India.



Tibetan activist and writer Tenzin Tsundue talking to Millenium Post over the phone from Dharmshala, stated: "China is on Indian borders because they occupied my country, Tibet. A free Tibet would result in a more secure India. India needs to recognise Tibet as an independent country. Today as China kills our jawans it pains me as a Tibetan refugee born and brought up here in India. We have to all come together and boycott Chinese goods. It may be difficult for now, but in the long run, it will be good for our country."

The Tibetan community of Darjeeling took out a protest rally on Wednesday. Organised by the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC) and the Regional Tibetan Woman's Association (RTWA) the protesters called for a boycott of Chinese products.

"We strongly protest against Chinese incursion and murder of 20 gallant Indian soldiers by the PLA by deceit and ambush. We also call for a boycott of all Chinese products," stated Lakpa Yanki, Vice President, RTYC, Darjeeling. The rally commenced from the Darjeeling Mall. The protestors torched posters of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Chowk Bazar. "We also held a prayer service at the Mall for the 20 martyrs. Similar prayers are being held in all monasteries. We could not hold the programme earlier as we were given permission today. We all wore masks and maintained physical distancing," added Choden, President, TWA, Darjeeling chapter.