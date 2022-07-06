A comprehensive blueprint for holistic development of border areas soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to chalk out a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of the Border and Kandi areas of the state.



The Chief Minister, who was here to participate in a function organised by Bhagwan Valmiki Dhunna Sahib Trust to mark the birth anniversaries of Luv-kush and Guru Gyannath here at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath, bemoaned that both these areas have lagged behind in pace of development due to constant neglect by the previous governments. However, he said that his government will lay a major thrust on the development of both these areas. Bhagwant Mann said that a detailed plan will be chalked out for this purpose so that these areas get a major facelift in the coming times.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government is fully sensitive to checking cross-border infiltration in Punjab. He said that the Punjab Police is constantly in touch with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies for this purpose. Bhagwant Mann reiterated the firm commitment of the state government for snapping the pipeline of drugs and weapons from cross the border.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will fulfil all the guarantees promised to the people in the coming days. He said that the Punjab government is already in the process of resource mobilisation to ensure that every promise made to people is fulfilled. Bhagwant Mann said that his government is committed to well being of the people and no stone will be left unturned for this.

The Chief Minister further said the state government is according top priority to Education and Health sector adding that his government has recently enhanced budgetary allocation for both these key sectors. He said that the additional budget will be now spent on a facelift of the government schools and hospitals besides opening Mohall Clinics in all the Vidhan Sabha segments. Bhagwant Mann said that this will revolutionize both these sectors thereby providing much-needed succor to the masses.