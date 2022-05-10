9-yr-old girl raped, murdered by kin in MP

datia:A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a distant relative during a marriage function in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The crime took place in Tiletha village on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and the 24-year-old accused was later arrested, Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore told reportermediapersons.

Some villagers informed personnel at the Goraghat police station on Monday morning that the body of a girl was lying in shrubs near a canal in the village, he said.

On an inspection of the spot, it was found that the girl was allegedly raped and murdered, the official said.