9 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 3,803

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,803 on Tuesday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

All the nine COVID-19 patients were detected during contact tracing, the official said.



Twenty-nine more people have recovered from the disease, he said.



There are now 168 active coronavirus cases in the archipelago, while 3,582 people have been cured of the disease and 53 people have died of the infection so far, he said.



The administration has so far sent 57,343 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 132 reports are awaited while the remaining results have been received, the official added.

