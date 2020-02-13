9 injured after foot overbridge collapses at Bhopal station
Bhopal: At least nine people, including a woman were injured after a portion of the foot overbridge connecting two platforms collapsed here on Thursday morning, officials said.
A senior railway ministry official said that the incident happened around 9.10 a.m. when the portion of the side ramp of foot overbridge at platfrom number 2 and 3 of Bhopal railway station collapsed.
All the nine injured persons have been admitted to Railway and civil hospital here.
DRM and senior Railway officers have reached to the spot. General Manager West Central Railway is monitoring the incident.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
SC directs parties to upload on website details of pending...13 Feb 2020 7:45 AM GMT
Explosion at Lucknow court, two lawyers injured; three more...13 Feb 2020 7:30 AM GMT
9 injured after foot overbridge collapses at Bhopal13 Feb 2020 6:15 AM GMT
China coronavirus toll now 1,361 after largest 1-day hike13 Feb 2020 6:10 AM GMT
Lily James: I am a sensual person13 Feb 2020 6:01 AM GMT