8th Edition of Int'l Film Festival of Shimla starts

Shimla: The eighth edition of International Film Festival of Shimla kicked off at the historical Gaiety Theatre here on Friday.

The Film Festival was inaugurated by V.S. Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, who is also a former Director General, Film Division, New Delhi.

Thirty one films were screened on the inaugural day of the film festival including national award winning Garhwali film 'Sunpat' directed by Rahul Rawat .The film is based on the ghost villages of Uttarakhand ,which have been left lifeless as a result of migration of people to urban areas for better opportunities and jobs. It shows the various socio-economic impacts that have resulted due to migration and made the four thousand villages manless.

The films were also screened at Model Central Jail for the inmates. In this screening around one hundred and fifty jail inmates including thirty women jail inmates were present on the occasion.