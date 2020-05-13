87 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan
Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 87 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the state's virus tally to 4,213, an official said.
The state has so far seen 117 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 60 deaths.
"As many as 87 fresh cases have been reported in 10 districts of the state today, including 32 in Jaipur district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said.
Besides Jaipur, 24 cases were reported in Pali; 12 in Udaipur, seven in Rajsamand, five in Swai Madhopur, three from Kota, two from Tonk and one each in Banswara, Tonk, Bharatpur and Nagaur.
A total of 4,213 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.
Singh said so far 2,455 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,159 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,641 active cases.
The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CAPFs canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1: ...13 Jun 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Odisha Teachers' Body Demands Insurance Cover For...13 May 2020 8:19 AM GMT
Mumbai Hotelier's Teen Son Dies After His Speeding Car Rams...13 May 2020 8:17 AM GMT
Smoking and Covid-19: recent claims, and new findings13 May 2020 8:16 AM GMT
80-yr-old recovers, Panchkula to begin implementing new MHA...13 May 2020 8:13 AM GMT