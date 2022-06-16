87% cleared SSE conducted by Haryana board
Chandigarh: The result of exams conducted by Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani for Senior Secondary (Educational) regular candidates in March-2022 has been 87.08 percent and the result of self-study candidates is 73.28 percent.
The education board spokesperson said that in this examination, the pass percentage of government schools was 85.46 and that of private schools was 89.72. In this examination, the pass percentage of the students of rural area is 87.71, while the pass percentage of the students of urban area is 85.96.
A total of 2,45,685 candidates appeared in the Senior Secondary examination, out of which 2,13,949 passed.
