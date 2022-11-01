85L beneficiaries get benefits of Central, state govt schemes in MP under MJSA

bhopal: Within a short span of one and a half months, around 85 lakh beneficiaries have been given benefits of the central and state government schemes in Madhya Pradesh under the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Abhiyan (MJSA).



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on October 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 45-day-long MJSA, the programme for the saturation coverage of 38 identified beneficiary schemes, including 13 of the government of India and 25 of the state government. The campaign ended on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

It is expected that the campaign is the largest one in the country so far, in which a huge number of people have taken advantage of the beneficiary schemes in a short span of 45 days, and is a great example of good governance.

"It was an important campaign for saturation coverage of the beneficiary schemes. Over 84,36,112 beneficiaries got benefits of the identified 38 schemes in the camps organised in every panchayat and ward of the state and 93,98,867 applications were received during the period," Vinod Kumar, additional chief secretary of the General Administration Department, who monitored the campaign, told Millennium Post. Under the campaign, in the first phase, a door-to-door survey was conducted by teams of the related department to identify the eligible people and then camps were organised to receive the applications and dispose of the cases. A total of 28,619 camps were organised during the campaign across the state.

According to data of MJSA portal, Chhindwada, Jabalpur, Dhar, Barwani and Devas districts got first, second, third, fourth and fifth place by receiving 5,49,164, 3,76,488, 3,19212, 2,98,317 and 2,97,071 applications from the beneficiaries during the campaign. However, Barwani district bagged the first position in population-wise percentage in comparison to other districts, it also got first in granting entitlement slips for the beneficiaries under the TPDS (targeted public distribution system) scheme.

Chhatarpur district bagged the first position in creating caste certificates for the SC, ST, and OBC. Notably, MP has become the first state in the country that has created around 3.20 crores of Ayushman cards, the largest number till now. A massive state-level ceremony will be organised on November 7 in which CM Chouhan will felicitate those collectors and officials whose districts performed outstanding in the MJSA.