83 tourists stuck in HP's Triund rescued

Shimla: Over 80 tourists who were stranded amid heavy rains at the Triund hill station in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district were rescued by the State Disaster



Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday, officials said.

SDRF director Sudesh Mokhta said 83 people were rescued from Triund under the Dharamshala subdivision after getting information from one of the stranded tourist.

Mokhta said a person named Abhinandan Kalia informed that 11 tourists, including six women, from Punjab were stuck in Triund.

The information was shared with SDRF and Home guards following which ateam was rushed to the spot, he added.