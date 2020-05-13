80-yr-old recovers, Panchkula to begin implementing new MHA guidelines

Kaalu Khan (80) became the oldest patient in Panchkula to recover from Covid-19 after being discharged on Sunday.

The discharge came exactly a month after he was found positive for the novel coronavirus. Kaalu had become an enigma for the health department, when even though he showed no symptoms for the virus, he consistently tested positive.

"We kept treating him and giving him supplements. He did not have any symptoms and he was perfectly fit, but he would just not test negative. After his first test came negative Sunday, we let him go following the new MHA guidelines," said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

While according to earlier protocols, each patient had to test negative for the virus at least twice in a row, the new guidelines state that patients who have mild symptoms need not be tested and can be discharged after resolution of symptoms.

"We will be following the Centre's norms and guidelines but only after our clinical physician gives a go ahead. Each case, as and when tests positive will be brought in and kept under observation and given proper treatment as per their needs. Each person will have to follow the home quarantine norms which will be strictly ensured with help from local police authorities and administration," said Kaur.

As many as 23 people have tested positive in the district. Most of the cases, barring two, have either presented themselves with very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Meanwhile, Kaalu Khan has been following his home isolation guidelines, said his son, Sadeek Mohammad (44). "We have given him a separate room and a bathroom that no one else used. We are making sure no one uses it. He is enjoying his time back at the house," he said.

Kaalu had contracted the virus at a Tablighi Jamaat congregation held at Sikar Rajasthan and had tested positive early April.

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)