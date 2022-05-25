8 years of Modi govt: Ministers to meet scheme beneficiaries, gather feedback

New Delhi: Union ministers from the BJP will visit more than 140 parliamentary constituencies across the country and interact with party workers and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes as part of the party's planned outreach exercise to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi-led central government, sources said on Wednesday.

BJP president J P Nadda held a meeting with the ministers on Wednesday to deliberated on the exercise to be held between May 30 and June 15, and to finalise the tour plans.

According to party sources, the constituencies to be covered by Union ministers were selected based on the party's organisational strength and electoral performance. These constituencies are currently represented in Lok Sabha by members from the opposition parties and the BJP is relatively weak there, they said.

During the outreach campaign, half-a-dozen Union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia, will visit West Bengal, sources said. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Punjab, along with some other Union ministers.

The Union ministers will spend two-three days in the states assigned to them. They will interact with party workers and beneficiaries of government schemes and hold press conferences. The BJP will celebrate the Modi government's anniversary from May 30 to June 15 on the theme of 'Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan' (service, good governance and welfare of poor).