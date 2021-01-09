8 women craft world's largest jute bag, enters Guinness Book of World Records

Kolkata: Battling the pandemic blues, 4 women—who were recently released from state correctional home—joined hands with 4 other underprivileged women to craft the world's largest jute bag. The 24.87 metres long and 6.3 metres wide jute bag matches the height of an 8-storeyed building. It has a breath of 30.68 metres.



It created a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records. The previous Guinness record was held by a jute bag manufactured by a company in UK in

July 2019.

It was unveiled at the St. Thomas School Ground

in Kidderpore on Friday. Interestingly, the 4 former inmates had learnt the art of crafting products with jutes during their stay in the correctional home.

Vinit Kumar, Chairman of Syama Prasad Mokherjee Port erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust was the chief guest at the event, which was graced by Moloy Chandan Chakraborty, Jute Commissioner National Jute Board, and Peeyush Pandey, ADG&IG Correctional Services, among others.