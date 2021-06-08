8 suffer injuries as Mumbai-Kol flight hits 'severe' turbulence

Kolkata: Eight passengers of a Mumbai-Kolkata flight suffered injuries after the aircraft experienced severe turbulence on Monday afternoon just a few moments before landing.



The incident took place at about 25 nautical miles from Kolkata airport when the aircraft fell into an air pocket while descending from 20000 feet to 17000 feet.

According to airport authority, the pilot of the aircraft informed the Kolkata Air Traffic Control (ATC) about a medical emergency on Monday afternoon.

Immediately the airport staff were alerted and ambulances were arranged. The flight landed safely at 4:25 pm and four passengers who were critically injured were rushed to a private hospital near Haldirams where they were given necessary treatment. Five other passengers were provided first aid at the airport and were sent to their destinations by the airport authority.

The four passengers who were rushed to the hospital have been admitted. Among them, a 36-year-old man, Sudip Roy suffered a cut injury on his scalp which was treated in the emergency department. A 66-year-old woman, Anita Agarwal suffered a fracture injury on the humerus bone of her right hand.

Another elderly man, Timir Baran Das suffered injury on his spine while his son Subha Das complained about neck pain. However, all of them are being treated at the hospital and are stated to be stable.