8 injured in blast in Bengal plastic factory

Malda (WB): At least eight persons were injured, five of them critically, in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

"Eight persons have been seriously injured. Out of them, five are in a very critical condition. Doctors are trying their best to save their lives. We have started an investigation in the case," he said.