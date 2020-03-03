8 dead, 28 injured in separate incidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Eight persons, including two women, were killed and 28 people were injured in three separate incidents in Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

In the first incident, a private bus going to Rawatbhata from Neemuch mowed down two bikers and two pedestrians in Bhainsrogarh police station area of Chittorgarh district, they said.

All four were killed on the spot, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mangilal (18), Kalu (24), Gopal (22) and Dharamraj (21).

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem and the bus was seized. Search for the bus driver is on, they said.

In Sikar, two women were killed and 13 people were injured when two buses collided head-on in Lakshmangarh police station area. Five critical passengers were referred to Jaipur for treatment, police said.

In Alwar, an uncontrolled private bus mowed down two bikers near Agwani village falling under Khairtal police station area.

Fifteen passengers also sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

The deceased bikers have been identified as Hantram (19) and Hariom (20).

A case has been registered against the bus driver and further investigation in the matter is on, police added.