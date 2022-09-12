8 cheetahs to be brought to MP's Kuno National Park on Sept 17

Bhopal: Eight cheetahs will be brought to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno-Palpur National Park by helicopter on September 17 morning, a senior official said on Monday.



Prime Minister Modi will release them into quarantine enclosures the same day as part of the cheetah reintroduction programme, he said.

The cheetahs will be brought in a cargo flight from southern African country Namibia to Jaipur in Rajasthan and a helicopter will further bring them to Kuno-Palpur on September 17 morning, ahead of the PM's event, principal chief conservator of forest J S Chauhan told.

Asked how many helicopters will be be used to transport the cheetahs, Chauhan said it would depend on the type of aircraft deployed for the purpose.

If a smaller aircraft is deployed, there will be two sorties to shift the felines from Jaipur to Kuno-Palpur, he said.

This is being decided by the Centre and the Ministry of Defence, Chauhan said.

The PM will release the cheetahs into the enclosures the same day, he said.