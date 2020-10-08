7,835 individuals migrated from 230 villages in Rudraprayag

Dehradun: A close analysis of the findings of the Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission (URDMC) on the Rudraprayag district busts the "policy myth" that the religious tourism will play key role in boosting rural employment, as it recorded a decadal migration of 7835 people from 230 Gram Panchayats even though lakhs of pilgrims visit Kedarnath shrine during the Char Dham Yatra season every year.



The district has Kedarnath shrine which is visited by lakhs of pilgrims every year but the footfalls have not checked the upswing trend of migration pattern.

The district's population is over 2.42 lakhs and the report highlighted the high migration patterns at three places : Ukhimath, Agastyamuni and Jakholi in the last ten years.

Of the total 734 villages, 20 villages have been de-populated in the Rudraprayag district which points to the massive migration trend.

URDMC, head, SS Negi said, "The report along with recommendations has been submitted to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat for planning a long-term strategy. Our main focus is on recording the migration patterns, the causes and the decadal impact on the villages."

The report stated that 80% of the district's population lives in villages and as per the state GDP values the district's per capita income is Rs 83521.

Negi also stressed that 50% population reduction has been recorded in the revenue villages of Ukhimath, Agastyamuni and Jakholi. "Apart from the lack of basic facilities we have also noticed that 18 villages in these three places Ukhimath, Agastyamuni and Jakholi–have no road connectivity, no drinking water not within one km in six villages and 19 villages lacking primary health centre," said Negi.

The report has recommended improving the health, education and connectivity facilities in all the villages. For tourism development the report has stressed on skill mapping and eco-tourism plans dedicated for the district.

Former Garhwal commissioner, SS Pangti, said, "Religious tourism brings job opportunities to a limited area while the villages located say around 30 km away from the main shrine, are untouched with tourism activities. And this has a direct effect on migration from the villages even though the district might have revered Char Dham."

Pangti added that the state government must develop better facilities in the villages which also have religious tourism potential. "The religious tourism's focus is on only Char Dham, I think time has come to develop other old temples for pilgrims for checking migration," said Pangti.