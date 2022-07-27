77% reduction in LWE violence incidents in last four years: Govt

new delhi: It seems the government's initiatives to put a check on the activities of Left Wing Extremists (LWE) has started yielding positive results, the incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77 per cent from all time high of 2,258 in 2009 to just 509 in 2021.

Similarly resultant deaths, which include security forces and civilians, have also come down drastically as it has reduced by 85 per cent from an all time high of 1,005 deaths in 2010 to 147 deaths in 2021.

In reply to a question raised by Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha that a total 1,566 Naxals have surrendered in the last four years.

Highest 644 LWEs had surrendered in 2018, followed by 475 in 2020, 440 extremists had surrendered in 2019 and seven in the year 2021, Rai told the Lok Sabha.

"As per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, the subject of police and public order is with the state government.

However, the government of India has been supplementing the efforts of states affected by the LWE as envisaged in the 'National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE, which was launched in 2015," he said in his reply.

The steadfast implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread, including the state of Kerala, Rai

said, adding that to encourage LWEs to join the mainstream, states have their own surrender-cum-rehabilitation policies.

"The Centre also supports the states in the endeavour through 'surrender-cum-rehabilitation' policy as part of security related expenditure (SRE) scheme.

The Centre reimburses the expenditure incurred by the LWE- affected states on rehabilitation of surrenderees under the SRE scheme," the union minister said.

"The rehabilitation package, inter-alia, includes an immediate grant of Rs 5 lakh for higher ranked LWE cadres and Rs 2.5 lakh for other LWE cadres. In addition, incentives for surrender of weapons/ammunition are also provided under the scheme," the minister said.

In addition, provision also exists for imparting training in trade/vocation of their liking with a monthly stipend of Rs 6000 for three years, he said.