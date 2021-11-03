77 new police posts for Haryana, says Vij

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij said that the State Government has given approval to 77 new police posts under which 70 temporary police posts will be converted to permanent police posts and 7 new police posts will be set up in different districts of the State. Besides this, 1232 posts have also been sanctioned for operation and implementation of these police posts.



Vij shared that the districts where these posts will be set up include 13 police posts in Karnal, one police post in Kaithal, five police posts in Hansi, 9 police posts in Jind, three police posts in Nuh, 10 police posts in Sirsa. Also, 7 Police posts in Bhiwani, One Police post in Palwal, Three Police posts in Charkhi Dadri, Four Police posts in Ambala, One Police post in Panipat, 7 Police posts in Yamunanagar, Two Police posts in Fatehabad, 7 Police posts in Narnaul, a police post in Faridabad, a police post in Hisar, a police post in Panchkula and a police post in Kurukshetra will be set up. Similarly, he informed that 1232 posts have also been approved and for implementation of these police posts, 77 posts of sub-inspector, 77 posts of ASI, 308 posts of head constable, 616 posts of constable, 77 of sweeper post and 77 posts of Cook.

Vij said that the law and order situation in the state has improved to a great extent since Dial 112 has been made operational in the state, 600 vehicles are stationed in the field at all times for the safety of the people and people's faith in law and order has enhanced. He said that now people feel that the police is with them every moment, due to which crime has also curtailed. He said that now with the establishment of these police posts, better police service will be provided to the people.