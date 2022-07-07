756 railway stations to have 'Video Surveillance System'

Kolkata: The RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a government of India enterprise, on Wednesday finalised agencies to execute the work of Video Surveillance System (VSS) at 756 major railway stations. Out of the total number of stations, 235 platforms under the Eastern Railway will have the surveillance system fit in under phase one of the installation.



The project is being executed under the Nirbhaya Fund and the stipulated date of completion is by January 2023. The Internet Protocol (IP) based VSS will be installed at different parts of the railway stations like waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance and exit, platforms and foot over bridges, amongst others.

Four types of IP cameras—Dome, Bullet, Pan Tilt Zoom and Ultra HD 4K—will be installed in two phases.

The system will be IP based and have a network of CCTV cameras, which are being networked on optical fiber cable and the video feed from the security cameras will be displayed at not only RPF posts but also centralized CCTV control rooms at divisional and zonal level. The recordings of the video feeds form CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days. Under this project, two panic buttons will also be installed at each platform. It can be activated by any person in distress.

It will have Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Video Analytics Software and Facial Recognition Software which will detect known criminals and trigger alerts when they enter the premises.

It will also have a Network Management System which will provide monitoring of cameras, server, UPS and switches from any web browser by authorised personnel.