75 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Seventy-five more people, including 17 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's total caseload to 2,950, a senior Health department official said on Thursday.

The Capital Complex region reported 16 new cases, West Kameng (9), Papumpare (6), five each from Lower Siang and Tirap, four each from Upper Subansiri, Changlang and Lohit, three each from Namsai, Anjaw and East Siang.

Leparada, West Siang, East Kameng, Tawang and Longding districts reported two cases each and one case each from Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri and Dibang Valley, the official said.

"Fourteen paramilitary personnel -- five in West Kameng, four in Lohit, two each in West Siang and Tawang and one in Upper Siang -- are among the new patients, Dr Jampa said adding three policemen two from the Capital Complex region and one from Changlang -- are also infected with the virus.

Barring seven, all of them are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid care centres, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Seventy-three people recovered from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,022, he said.

Of the 73 recoveries, West Kameng reported 21, East Sian (12), East Kameng (11), Changlang (6), Tirap (5), four each from Papumpare, Namsai and the Capital Complex, three from Tawang, two from Lower Siang and one from Upper Siang.

Arunachal Pradesh, which had reported its first COVID-19 case on April 2, has 923 active cases at present.

Five patients have died so far, he said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 144, followed by 115 in the Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, and other districts, Jampa said.

A total of 1,479 people, including 597 security personnel, have tested positive for the infection in the state since August 1, the official said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state has improved significantly to 68.54 per cent, as 1,240 people have been cured of the disease since the beginning of this month, Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 1,33,048 samples for COVID-19, including 2,787 on Wednesday, he added.