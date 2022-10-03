74% rural households receive water on 7 days, 8% once a week: Study

New Delhi: Eight per cent of the rural households in the country receive water only once a week, while about 74 per



cent of them receive it all seven days, according to a new government study.

The national study conducted by the Jal Shakti ministry released on Sunday has revealed that about four per cent of households receive water for 5-6 days in a week and 14 per cent receive at least 3-4 days in a week.

"Close to three-fourths of the HHs (74 per cent) received water all 7 days a week. Out of the remaining 26 per cent, 4 per cent received water for 5-6 days in a week, 14 per cent received at least 3-4 days in a week, and the balance 8 per cent received water only once a week," the study said.

The average duration per day supply has been found to be three hours.

Four out of five (80 per cent) households reported that their daily requirements of water are being met by the household tap connections, the study claimed.

Among the households without working tap connections, eight states, including, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh had a higher proportion of households where tap water was not available.

At least six states had than 30 per cent households which had not had tap water in last seven days.

Under the Har Ghar Jal villages, 91 per cent of the households were found to have a working tap connection on the day of the survey,

which is relatively higher than the overall national proportion (86 per cent).

Of these, 88 per cent received adequate quantity (>55 litres per person per day of water), 84 per cent received a regular supply, and 90 per cent received potable water through household tap connections.

Among the aspirational districts covered in this assessment, 78 per cent of the households were found to have a working tap connection on the day of the survey, which is relatively lower than the overall national proportion (86 per cent).

Of these, 85 per cent received adequate quantity (>55 LPCD of water), 77 per cent received a fully regular supply, and 88 per cent received potable water through household tap connections.

Overall, 62 per cent of the households were found to have a fully functional tap connection, it said.

For the study, a total of 13,299 villages were surveyed, of which 11 per cent were SC-dominated villages and 23 per cent were dominated by the STs.

Functionality of household tap connections is defined under JJM as household taps having infrastructure for providing water in adequate quantity (at least 55 LPCD), of prescribed quality on a regular basis.

Out of the 3,01,389 households sampled for the assessment, water was not available in 42,238 households on the day of the survey.