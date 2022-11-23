73 per cent polling in final phase of Panchayat election in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that the third and final phase of elections for the members of Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads in Haryana remained peaceful.



In the concluding phase, voting was held for Panchayat Samiti members and Zilla Parishad members in 4 districts namely Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal.

The results of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be declared on November 27 after the counting of votes. And for the third and final phase, voting for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch in these 4 districts will be held on November 25.

The results will be declared on the same day, said Dhanpat Singh. The State Election Commissioner congratulated all the employees and officers engaged in polling on the completion of polling for the third phase of

Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members.

He informed that there are a total of 22,27,319 registered voters in this third phase.

Till 7.30 pm, 16,24,976 voters cast their votes, which is 73. 0 per cent of the total voters of these four districts.

Singh said that polling was held peacefully in all the 4 districts, no untoward incident was reported anywhere. Malfunctioning of EVMs was reported at isolated places, but the officials engaged in the election duty immediately replaced those machines and completed the polling in a fair and transparent manner.

The polling staff, police personnel and other officials engaged in the polling performed their duties well, he added.