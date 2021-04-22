73 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 17,186

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,186 on Thursday as 73 more people, including six Army jawans, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.



The death toll remained unchanged at 56 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 26, followed by Lower Dibang Valley district (16) and West Kameng (14), he said.

Sixteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.05 per cent, while the positivity rate stands at 1.62 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 279 active cases, while 16,851 people have recovered from the disease to date.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 109, followed by Lower Dibang Valley district (62) and West Kameng (31).

The state has thus far tested over 4.25 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,338 on Wednesday, Jampa said.

The administration has vaccinated over 1.93 lakh people to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.