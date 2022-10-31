71% polling in first phase of Panchayat polls in Haryana

Chandigarh: Delhi Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that the first phase of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Haryana were held peaceful. In first phase, voting was held for Panchayat Samiti members and Zilla Parishad members in nine districts Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.



After the completion of the polling of all the three phases of elections, results would be declared on November 27. At the same time, for the first phase, the polling for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch in these 9 districts would be held on November 2. Their results will be declared on the same day.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh extended warm wishes to all the officials and officers engaged in voting on the completion of first phase of voting for the election of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members. He said that there are total 49,67,092 voters in this first phase. Till 7.30 pm, 35,13,697 voters cast their votes, which is 70.8 percent of the total voter turnout. At some polling stations, voters were queuing till late night to cast their votes.

Singh informed that polling was held peaceful in all 9 districts, no untoward incident was reported anywhere. EVMs had malfunctioned at some places, but the officials involved in the election process immediately replaced that machine and resumed voting process. Dhanpat Singh said that wherever polling is over, EVMs have been deposited by the polling staff. All EVMs will be kept in strongrooms. Polling staff, police personnel and other officers engaged in the polling performed their worked delegently. Everyone deserves congratulations on the peaceful completion of elections, he added.

District wise voting percentage, Bhiwani (70.3%), Jhajjar (66.7%), Jind (69.1%), Kaithal (68.1%), Mahendragarh (70.8%), Nuh (72.2%), Panchkula (77.9%), Panipat (72.4%) and Yamunanagar (76.6%).