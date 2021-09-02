71 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 53,102

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 53,102 on Thursday as 71 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.



The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 260 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of new cases at 13, followed by Changlang (10), and Lower Subansiri and Namsai (six each).

The state now has 873 active cases, while 51,969 more people have been cured of the disease so far, including 61 in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.87 per cent.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 167, followed by Lower Subansiri (84) and West Kameng (62).

The state has so far tested over 10.62 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 2,849 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent.

A total of 9.82 lakh people have been inoculated to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.