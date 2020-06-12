7 states demand 63 Shramik spl trains

New Delhi: Amid more than 4277 Shramik Special trains country-wide, seven states demanded another 63 such trains. Respective governments of Kerala (32), Andhra Pradesh (3), Karnataka (6), Tamil Nadu (10), West Bengal (2), Gujarat (1) and Jammu and Kashmir (9) will have to give their requirement, the ministry confirmed.



So far approximately 60 lakh people have travelled since May 1 to their destinations. Railway Board chairman Vinod Yadav on Thursday wrote to the chief secretaries to give their "residual demand" for such trains to ferry migrant workers back home on May 29, June 3 and June 9. He further emphasised that "the railways will provide the desired number of Shramik Special trains within 24 hours of the request."

Railways has also assured that it will provide additional Shramik Special trains for any requirement given in future also. It will also meet any additional demand that may arise over and above the projections given, at a short notice.