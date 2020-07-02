7 more killed in Assam floods; toll rises to 33

New Delhi: Seven more people were killed in floods and landslides across Assam, taking the death toll in natural calamities to 33 and nearly 15 lakh people in 21 of the 33 districts were affected by the deluge, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the report.



Three people lost their lives in Barpeta district, while one person each died in Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari and Cachar districts, it said.

The flood situation slightly improved in Kamrup (Metro) and Udalguri districts. An official of the ASDMA said that the flood-hit districts are -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong and Tinsukia.

The ASDMA officials said: "Over 14.94 lakh people in 2,236 villages were affected by the floods and over 75,700 hectares of crop areas were badly affected due to the floods. Around 25,461 people including women and children took shelter in 265 relief camps."

"The National Disaster Response Force, Assam State Disaster Response Force personnel, along with local administration, are continuously working to rescue the affected people and rendering relief services, including distribution of relief material to the marooned villagers."

Earlier this year, the state government had issued a set of new guidelines to all districts to provide flood relief in the times of Covid. Lessening the number of inmates, re-calculating the space each person gets and providing masks and sanitisers were some of the revised measures that the state government advised in its fresh guidelines.

Officials said that once a camp reaches designated capacity, they are required to request people to shift to the next nearby camp, with transportation provided by the government.