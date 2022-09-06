7 hydropower projects of 10K MW capacity to be established: Baghel

Raipur: In a cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence office here on Tuesday, a Chhattisgarh State Hydropower Project (Pump Storage Based) Establishment Policy 2022 has been approved to encourage investment in establishing pump storage based hydropower projects in the state.

At the initial phase, 07 sites have been selected by Generation Company for the establishment of the hydropower projects of about 10 thousand MW capacity. Among the selected sites, a study will be conducted to establish the project in Korba, Jashpur, Surguja, Gariaband, Dhamtari and Balrampur districts.

A large number of coal-based power generation projects are being set up in the state due to the availability of coal. For the stability and smooth operation of any power system, there should be a proper ratio of thermal power generation capacity and hydropower generation capacity. At present, the share of hydropower generation capacity in the state's power system is not according to the ideal factors required. There is a need to pace the development of hydropower generation projects in future.

Under the Chhattisgarh State Hydropower Project (Pump Storage Based) Establishment Policy 2022, the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited has been designated as the nodal agency for the establishment of a pump storage-based hydropower project. A Feasibility Report and Detailed Project Report will be prepared by the Nodal Agency for the selected project sites.