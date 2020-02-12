7 FIRs lodged against 12 officials in irrigation project
Nagpur: Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday filed seven new FIRs against 12 senior officers of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) for alleged irregularities in award of tenders for Gosekhurdh irrigation project, an official said.
A special team of the ACB Nagpur had been investigating the alleged irregularities in award of seven tenders to contractors in the irrigation project at Gosekhurdh in Bhandara district of the Vidarbha region, he said. The ACB found that 12 senior officers, who were with VIDC at that time, committed irregularities in award of the tenders, he said.
Following this, the anti-graft agency on Tuesday lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station in Nagpur and got the FIRs registered against the officers under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Wednesday, he said.
Most of the officers named in the FIRs worked in engineering and accounts departments.
In the past, too, the ACB, which has been probing alleged irregularities in execution of the project, has filed multiple FIRs.
