7 electoral trusts receive Rs 258 cr in donation; BJP got 82% money: ADR

New Delhi: Seven electoral trusts received a total amount of Rs 258.49 crore from corporates and individuals, and the BJP bagged more than 82 per cent of it, poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.



Electoral trust is a non-profit organisation formed in India for orderly receiving of contributions from corporate entities and individuals to political parties. It aims at improving transparency in the usage of funds for election-related expenses.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in a new report, said 16 out of the 23 electoral trusts submitted details of their contribution for the financial year 2020-21 to the Election Commission of India, of which only seven declared to have received donations.

"Seven electoral trusts which have declared receiving contributions during Financial Year 2020-21, have received a total amount of Rs 258.4915 crore from corporates and individuals and distributed Rs 258.4301 cr (99.98 per cent)

to various political parties," it said.

The BJP received Rs 212.05 crore or 82.05 per cent of these donations, while the JDU secured Rs 27 crore or 10.45 per cent of the amount.

Ten other political parties -- Congress, NCP, AIADMK, DMK, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, LJP, CPM, CPI and the Loktantrik Janta Dal -- together received

Rs 19.38 crore.

According to the rules formulated by the central government, electoral trusts are required to distribute at least 95 per cent of the total contributions received during the financial year, along with the surplus brought forward from the previous financial year, to eligible political parties before March 31.