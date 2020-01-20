7 dead in a major road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Seven people lost their lives while one sustained critical injuries on Sunday night when a Fortuner they were travelling in was hit by a vehicle in Nyama village near a private hotel on Fatehpur-Sujangarh National Highway 58, in Churu district.

Police officials said that investigation is going on to find out if it was a truck or a bus which hit the vehicle from behind. Barricading has been done in and around the area to find out the vehicle which hit the Fortuner, said a Police control room officer, based in Churu.

The deceased belonged to the same village, Rolsahabsar in Sikar district and were travelling to Sujangarh.

There were eight passengers in the vehicle out of which seven died in the hospital and the eighth one was shifted to Sikar district hospital in critical condition, confirmed police officials.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences, saying, "Deeply saddened to know of a road accident in which seven people have lost their lives at Salasar Fatehpur Road in Salasar area, Churu. My heart goes out to their families. May they find strength. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.