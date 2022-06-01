7 dead as ambulance collides with truck

Bareilly (UP): Seven people died on Tuesday when an ambulance in which they were returning from Delhi collided with a truck here, police said.



The incident took place in the Fatehganj Paschim area when the driver of the ambulance lost control of the

vehicle, which rammed a divider and came onto the other side of the road before hitting the truck, the Bareilly Police said on Twitter.

Seven people died on the spot, they said.

The ambulance was headed for Pilibhit from AIIMS, New Delhi, where Khurshid, a resident of the district's Pahadpur village, had taken his wife for treatment.

Both Khurshid (55) and his wife Sagiran (52) died in the crash, along with his sister Sameer Bano (45), sons

Arif (24) and Asif (20), Hasnain (18), and ambulance driver Mehndi Hasan (32), the police said.

The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination.

It is suspected that the ambulance driver may have dozed off at the wheel which led to the crash.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident.