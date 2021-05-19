7 children orphaned in Himachal, govt announces Rs 2,500/month help

Shimla: Seven minors children have been orphaned in Himachal Pradesh due to the death of their both parents due to Covid 19 in the second wave.

All these children,as some Deputy Commissioners, have informed were living with their extended families and are ,thus, not willing to shift institutionalised facilities of the government.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Corona pandemic has not only adversely affected the world economy but has also left several children orphans. The government has traced –out seven such children ,and is waiting for more information from the districts.

"The government has taken upon itself the duty to ensure proper care and protection of orphan children and also other children in distress. They will be provided Rs. 2500 per child per month as financial assistance for maintenance of such children living with the extended families till the age of 18 years," he said.

He said the government has approached their guardians for sending them to the Child Care Institutions but they declined and assured to take their full care.

He said "directions have been issued to the field officers to initiate action immediately for placing them under foster care and provide Rs 2500 per child per month up to the age of 18 years to the foster parents/children," he added.

He said steps for the care and protection of children amid Covid pandemic have been taken. All those children who are enrolled in Child Care Institutions and are temporarily restored to their families due to closure of schools amid Covid pandemic would be provided Rs 2000 per month to enable them to continue their online education.

He said that presently 598 children were being benefited under this Scheme.

The Chief Minister said children up to the age of 18 years who either have lost their parents or are suffering from Covid would be provided shelter and care in Child Care Institutions.

He said that oximeters, thermometers and thermal scanners etc. have been provided to all the Child Care Institutions. The employees working in these institutions have been declared as frontline workers for the purpose of vaccination.

Earlier to this, former Congress Minister G S Bali has announced financial support for all the orphaned children of Covid time and to take care of their education, rehabilitation and wellbeing.