7 charred to death as their car hits truck & catches fire
Unnao (UP): Seven persons were killed on Agra Lucknow Expressway on Sunday when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck after one of its tyres burst at Bangarmau near here, police said.
The accident took place when one of the tyres of the speeding car got burst, severed to the left and caught fire after hitting a truck in another lane, Unao Superintendent of Police Virkant Veer Singh said. Seven persons in the car were burnt alive in the incident, he said, adding the victim were yet to be identified. Taking note of the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the victims' family.
