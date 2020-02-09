7 Bangladeshi nationals held in UP's Jhansi
Jhansi (UP): Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested here in Babina area of the district as they did not have any valid documents, police said on Sunday.
Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep said, "As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested during a routine checking in bus stand area of Babina on Friday."
They were staying at a hotel near the bus stand and were not possessing any documents to stay in India, the SSP said.
The arrested men belong to Dhaka, he claimed.
"For some time, they were in the business of selling fish oil. During routine probe, no criminal cases have been found against them, but they have been booked under the Foreigners Act for illegally staying in India," Pradeep added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Yogi announces Rs 2,500 stipend for students9 Feb 2020 10:11 AM GMT
In Hindi cinema age appropriate roles for women are very...9 Feb 2020 10:06 AM GMT
After Delhi Polls, AAP Cites Videos, Says Voting Machines...9 Feb 2020 10:03 AM GMT
Reservations For Jobs, Promotions Not A Fundamental Right':...9 Feb 2020 10:00 AM GMT
Bangladesh scraps plans to bring back nationals; death toll...9 Feb 2020 9:15 AM GMT