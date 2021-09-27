69,655 immunised for polio in 2 days in UT Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Around 69,655 children against a target of 68,480 (101.71%) were immunised during the two days of Sub National Immunisation Day (SNID) Polio Round held on 26th – 27th September, 2021 in U.T Chandigarh.



Teams of Health Department visited the vulnerable areas like Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Alisher, Sarangpur, Resettlement Colony Dhanas, Kaimbwala, Maloya, Daddumajra, Madrasi Colony, Indira Colony, Bapudham, Mauli Village, Mauli Complex, Vikas Nagar, Manimajra, Colony no 4, Faidan, Hallomajra, Ramdarbar, Attawa, Palsora, Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Kajheri, Kishangarh,

Dariya, Attawa, Tin colony, Janta Colony, Bhagwanpura, Citco, Shastri Nagar and all the construction sites to immunise the kids with pulse polio drops.

As many as 179 children had been immunized in the night hours during "TAARE ZAMEEN PAR"- A NIGHT VIGIL activity in different parts of the city on 26th September, 2021. To execute this activity, four teams were constituted comprising of Medical Officers, health functionaries and Police Personnel. This activity was carried out with support and cooperation of Police Department.

Stringent monitoring & supervision was done at various levels by the internal supervisors & external monitors. Dr. Amandeep Kang, Director Health & Family Welfare cum Mission Director – NHM appreciated the efforts and motivation of all the volunteers who participated in this campaign

and thanked all the team members for their tireless efforts.