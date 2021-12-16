`6,947 cr Renuka Dam project cleared, Delhi to get drinking water

Shimla: Hanging in fire for several years, the Rs 6,947 crore Renuka dam project ,aimed to meet additional drinking water needs of Delhi–the national capital from a distance of 250 kms and provide 40 MW of power to Himachal Pradesh has finally got centre's approval.

Located on Giri river–a tributary of Yamuna at Dadahu in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, the project envisages construction of 148 meter high dam for storage of excess and unused monsoon water forming a reservoir in an area of 25 kms.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Union cabinet, in its meeting held on Wednesday has accorded approval to the Renuka Project as part of PMKSY.

The DPR of the Project was accepted by TAC in 2015 for a total price of Rs. 4,596.76 crore, however due to non-signing of Interstate Agreement between beneficiary states, the project could not be taken forward.

Thakur said that after vigorous pursuance by Government of India the Interstate Agreement was signed amongst six beneficiary States viz. Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on January 9, 2019.

He said that after signing of such agreement the DPR has once again been accepted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on December 9, 2019 for a total price of Rs. 6946.99 crore.

He said that live storage of the dam would be 498 million cubic meters which would be used for supplying drinking water @ 23 cubic meters per second to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It will also generate 200 million units of energy in a surface power house with 40 MW installed capacity which would be utilised by the state government, he added.

The construction of the project was expected to start by December, 2022 and would be completed in six years.

Chief Minister said that CAT plan works with a total outlay of Rs. 160.34 crore would be done to improve the health of catchment. After commissioning one percent of annual revenue would be distributed in affected areas every year, he added.

The project has, earlier, been facing opposition from the local population and environmental groups which had feared displacement of 35 villages, apart from serious environmental concerns relating to loss of biodiversity in the area. There is likelihood of more than 700 families to be displaced due to the project.

But the state government claims that the local economy will get a big boost beside creating thousands of job opportunities in the area.

Providing additional drinking water to Delhi will also be a significant component of the multi-purpose project, says Chief Minister.