69 new COVID-19 cases in Thane

Thane: As many as 69 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,46,351, a health official said on Sunday.



With the addition of the latest numbers on Saturday, there are currently 477 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.



No death was reported on Saturday and the fatality toll stood at 11,964, he said.



The count of recoveries has reached 7,34,609, he added.

