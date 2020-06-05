68 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 68 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,930, an official said.



While 23 cases were reported from Jhalawar, 20 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bharatpur.

Jaipur reported 16 cases, 4 were from Baran, two from Kota, two people from other states and one from Sawaimadhopur also tested positive, the official said.

So far, 213 COVID-19 patients have died in the state including 101 in Jaipur alone.

A total of 7,162 patients have recovered so far and 6,551 of them have been discharged. There are 2,555 active cases in the state as of now.