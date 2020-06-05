68 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan
Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 68 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,930, an official said.
While 23 cases were reported from Jhalawar, 20 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bharatpur.
Jaipur reported 16 cases, 4 were from Baran, two from Kota, two people from other states and one from Sawaimadhopur also tested positive, the official said.
So far, 213 COVID-19 patients have died in the state including 101 in Jaipur alone.
A total of 7,162 patients have recovered so far and 6,551 of them have been discharged. There are 2,555 active cases in the state as of now.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
SC asks pvt hospitals if they are ready to charge Covid-19...5 Jun 2020 8:27 AM GMT
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,26,770 with record spike of ...5 Jun 2020 7:30 AM GMT
Maha: Elderly man commits suicide over fear of COVID-195 Jun 2020 7:17 AM GMT
Nine people killed in SUV-container truck collision on...5 Jun 2020 7:15 AM GMT
68 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan5 Jun 2020 7:12 AM GMT