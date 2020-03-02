67 people detained for trying to enter Nagaland without ILP released: Police
Dimapur/Bokajan: Over 60 people from Assam who were detained by the Nagaland police for trying to enter Dimapur without "proper documents" have been released, police said on Monday.
Protestors had blocked NH-39 near an inter-state check gate at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Sunday noon demanding release of the 67 people who were detained for trying to visit the commercial hub of the northeastern state without Inner Line Permits (ILP), they said.
Till December 2019, ILP was not required for travelling to the busy town of Dimapur which is frequented by people from neighbouring Assam.
The national highway was blocked for two hours on Sunday disrupting movement of vehicles.
The situation was brought under control after district officials of the two states intervened, police said.
Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Debajit Deuri said on Monday, "The situation is normal now and the people have been released from detention."
PRO of Dimapur Police T Relo Aye said that some persons entering the state from Assam were "detained temporarily for questioning due to non-possession of proper documents".
While Dimapur was the only district in Nagaland without ILP regime since the formation of the state in 1963, the state government brought it under the purview of ILP from December 9, 2019.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts: SC says organ donation should be2 March 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Curfew extended in Shillong, no fresh violence reported2 March 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Hyderabad techie ends life after killing wife, 2 kids2 March 2020 11:00 AM GMT
Facebook launches 'More Together' campaign in India2 March 2020 10:59 AM GMT
OPPO Reno3 Pro with dual punch-hole selfie camera in India2 March 2020 10:58 AM GMT