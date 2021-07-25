66% schools, 60% anganwadi centres provided tap water connections: Min

New Delhi: Tap water connections have been made available in 66 per cent schools, 60 per cent anganwadi centres and 69 per cent gram panchayats and community healthcare centres in villages across India, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Sunday. In Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, clean water supply is available in all schools, ashramshalas and anganwadi centres, the ministry said.

On October 2 last year, a 100-day campaign was launched to make provision of tap water supply in schools, anganwadi centres and community healthcare centres. The campaign was part of the Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

"Since the launch of this campaign, provision of tap water has been made in 6.85 lakh (66 per cent) schools, 6.80 lakh (60 per cent) anganwadi centres (AWCs)and 2.36 lakh (69 per cent) gram panchayats and community healthcare centres (CHCs) in villages across India, the ministry said.

The 100-day special campaign of the Jal Shakti Ministry to provide tap water connections in schools and anganwadi centres has been extended to March 31 after some states indicated that they need more time to complete the task.

Due to unsafe water, poor sanitation and hygiene, children are susceptible to water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, typhoid. Repeated infections due to consumption of unsafe water and poor sanitation in formative years of children may lead to adverse health effects like stunting. In areas where water sources are contaminated with arsenic, fluoride, heavy metals, prolonged consumption of contaminated water may lead to serious health issues.

Therefore, under this campaign, tap water supply of prescribed quality is being provided for drinking and cooking mid-day meal, for handwashing and in toilets/urinals of schools and anganwadi centres, ministry added.