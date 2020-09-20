62 kg heroin seized as BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a consignment of 62 kg of heroin worth crores of rupees and two pistols after foiling an infiltration attempt from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) here, a top officer of the border guarding force said.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said his force is shortly lodging a strong protest with Pakistan and expressed hope that stern action will be taken against those involved in the failed smuggling bid.

The attempt to smuggle the narcotics and weapons was scuttled by BSF personnel of Budhwar and Bullechak border outposts in Arnia area of R S Pura sector around 2 am, leading to the recovery of 62 packets of heroin -- each packet weighing one kilogram, two Chinese pistols with three magazines and 100 rounds, Jamwal said told reporters near the scene.

The IG BSF, who rushed to Arnia to congratulate his men for the successful operation, said over the past few days, there were inputs from the intelligence branch of force and police about a possible attempt from Pakistan to smuggle a consignment of drugs and weapons.

"We were alert to the threat and around 2 am, a group of persons were noticed on the Pakistani territory and two to three of them came closer to the border fence to sneak into this side but were challenged by the BSF personnel, he said.

He said they opened fire but retreated to Pakistani side taking advantage of darkness and thick foliage, in the face of prompt retaliation by the BSF, leaving behind the consignment of drugs and weapons which were concealed in plastic bags tied with a rope and a PVC pipe.