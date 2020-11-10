60 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 3,156

Aizawl: Mizoram on Tuesday reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 3,156, an official said.

Fifty-one cases were confirmed at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) with RT-PCR machines, 8 with Rapid Antigen Test and one case was confirmed at Champhai district hospital with TrueNat machine, the official said.

Of the 60 cases, 57 cases were reported from Aizawl district, 2 from Lawngtlai district and 1 case was reported from Champhai district.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, one Indian Army jawan and nine children, including a 2-year-old boy, were among the newly infected people, he said.

According to the official, there are at present 498 active COVID-19 patients in the state, while a total of 2,656 people have already recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is in the state is 84.16 per cent, the official said.

Aizawl district has reported the highest COVID-19 cases at 2,229 followed by Lunglei district at 284.

Siaha, Serchhip, Khawzawl and Hnahthial districts are COVID-19 free as of now.

Mizoram has so far reported 2 COVID-19 deaths, both from Aizawl.

A total of 1,24,730 samples have been tested till date, including 1,545 on Monday.



